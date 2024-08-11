Letter: Allow GE students to play sports at school

Hawaii public schools will not allow students who have been granted a geographic exception into a new school, and who played sports the previous year, to compete, even if they did not transfer for athletics. This is unfair.

I transferred to pursue better academic programs in STEM, but I also ran cross country and track for fun. Athletic extracurriculars are vital to students’ social-emotional learning, yet schools punish students who pursue better academic opportunities. At the college level, the NCAA got rid of a similar rule. In Hawaii, it’s my understanding that the system was applied to students who moved due to the Red Hill water crisis. This outdated and unfair rule should end as soon as possible.

Nina S. LoPresti

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter