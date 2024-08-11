Letter: Fix needed for rising condo insurance cost

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks to Gov. Josh Green for trying to address skyrocketing condo association insurance. Our 2023-2024 condo insurance increased by $229,000, or about $80-$100 more per month, per unit or about $1,000 per year, per unit. This is substantial.

According to our management company, the increase is due to an increase in property values, fewer insurance companies and some influence from the Lahaina wildfires. I hope the governor will be successful.

Christine Bueno

Waipahu

