Letter: Harris campaign is a Democrat charade

I hope no one believes that the Democrats didn’t plan this whole charade of having the current president step down, then parading around potential candidates who are ostensibly vying for a position that was already promised to the puppet vice president. It was all in order to garner a sympathy boost in the polls for Kamala Harris, although she has never stated, as a candidate for president, her views on the economy and immigration or any other important national issue.

This candidate, who has polled as one of the worse of all vice presidents in recent history, has been hailed as the Democrats’ newly found answer. It was only made possible by hoodwinking supporters.

The string-pullers in the Democratic Party were able to put their candidate in a position that disenfranchises their supporters, and yet they blindly follow.

Don Clark

Aiea

