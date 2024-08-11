Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, August 11, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Working together on community concerns

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2023 Homeless people erected a small tent village near Makiki Stream at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and King Street.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2023

Homeless people erected a small tent village near Makiki Stream at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and King Street.