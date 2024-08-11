Letter: Working together on community concerns

Homeless people erected a small tent village near Makiki Stream at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and King Street.

As a Council member and District 5 resident, I am aware of the ongoing community concerns regarding a section of Makiki Stream at the corner of South King Street and Kalakaua Avenue. The truckloads of litter and debris removed Thursday were a reminder that the city needs a comprehensive approach to address both stormwater management and the well-being of homeless individuals.

We need to enhance our outreach and support systems for the homeless while working closely with the neighborhood board and community groups on addressing community concerns. Initiatives like the Makiki Stream cleanup highlight the power of collective action and underscore the need for long-term solutions.

I extend a heartfelt thank you to the Honolulu Police Department, the Department of Facility Maintenance, the McCully/Moiliili Neighborhood Board and residents for their outstanding efforts and advocacy. Their commitment exemplifies the spirit of civic engagement and public service.

Calvin Say

Honolulu City Council member

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter