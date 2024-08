Kahuku rallies from 13-0 deficit to beat Saint Louis

Swipe or click to see more

Saint Louis defensive end Konakiilealai Acedillo (35), linebacker Mahana Alameda (26) and linebacker Roy Maafala Jr. (6) react after a defensive play against the Kahuku Red Raiders during the first half.

Short-handed and facing adversity with several players suffering from leg cramps, two-time defending state champion Kahuku rallied from a 13-point deficit for a 14-13 win over ILH powerhouse Saint Louis on Saturday night at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

Quarterback Troy Mariteragi found Noah Ah You with a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Manoa Kahalepuna’s PAT kick gave the home team the lead, 14-13, with 8:50 remaining.

Saint Louis came up empty on its next two possessions but got one last chance at its 28-yard line with 23 seconds left and no timeouts.

Nainoa Lopes launched a 37-yard bomb to Hashley Kingston Silado down the left sideline, and after spiking the ball to stop the clock, Lopes fired a 12-yard pass to Jordan Nunuha, who went out of bounds at the Kahuku 25-yard line with nine seconds to play.

A 42-yard field-goal attempt by Makani Markle-Kane sliced wide right as time expired.

Despite the loss, it was an impressive start for the Tupu Alualu era at Saint Louis.

“I don’t think we did that well. There’s a lot of things we can take care of. Our discipline. That’s what we’ve been working on in our culture and trying to get it back. A lot of little tweaks that we need,” said Alualu, the first-year Crusaders head coach. “Kahuku did a great job.”

Kahuku travels to Nevada next week to meet national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

“I want to wish Kahuku the best of luck when they go to Las Vegas,” Alualu said. “It means a lot. Switching the game from UH to come here and play in their backyard, it means a lot. We’re going back to the drawing board and see what we need to do. The kids are young. There’s no-name kids here. We’ve just got to stay together and keep fighting the fight. I feel for the kids. All the work from March to now, to play the defending champs, how everything went down is on me. It’s my fault. We had a chance.”

Penalties were a big part of Kahuku’s struggle in the opening half.

“Uncharacteristic of Kahuku. As a head coach, that’s definitely not what I want to see. Undisciplined, reacting rather than keeping our composure. We should be better than that. I take the responsibility there,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Second half, we settled down, kept our composure, played a little more disciplined.”

Alualu had Saint Louis playing with swagger and aggression in the first half, taking a 13-0 lead. Kahuku committed three turnovers and got into the red zone just once before the break.

In the third quarter, Mariteragi found Halahuni Langi wide open near the left pylon for a 6-yard TD. Kahuku was within 13-7 with 4:20 remaining in the third.

Big Red turned up the heat defensively with two second-half sacks of Saint Louis’ elusive quarterback, Nainoa Lopes. A 20-yard punt return by Aiden Manutai set up the 25-yard strike from Mariteragi to Noah Ah You, who was wide open near the goal line.

Saint Louis had the ball with less than three minutes to play, but Kahuku came up with a diving interception on a sideline pass by Lopes. That gave the ball back to Kahuku with 2:47 left.

Saint Louis came up with a stop and got the ball back with 2:14 to play at its 20-yard line. On fourth-and-1 from the 29, Saint Louis’ run was stuffed by Kahuku with 1:55 left.

Kahuku played without returning Star-Advertiser Offensive Player of the Year Kaimana Carvalho. The senior suffered an off-field leg injury two weeks ago and is expected to return in two months.

Defensive back Madden Soliai was among those who had a leg cramp in the second half, but he had a big interception to stop one of Saint Louis’ late possessions. Manutai also thrived despite his leg cramps on an extremely humid day.

“That was definitely the first time I cramped in a game,” Manutai said. “Losing Mana is definitely a hit to the team, but we’re all one. One guy’s down, but our defense put out today. All three phases was a big part of the win today.”

Kahuku had some difficulty hanging on the football early on. Saint Louis recovered a perfectly executed on-side kick to open the game but failed to score.

Saint Louis’ offense failed to take advantage of the opportunity, but quarterback-punter Lopes pinned Kahuku with a perfect coffin-corner punt that bounced out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

Moments later, Madden- Rush Ahuna recovered a Kahuku fumble at the 4-yard line. Saint Louis settled for a 22-yard field goal by Makena Kauai for a 3-0 lead with 5:55 to go in the first quarter.

With 3:59 left in the opening quarter, Kahuku playmaker James Steffany-Fiame suffered an ankle injury on a running play. The senior had been Kahuku’s most explosive offensive player to that point. He was carried to the sideline with an ankle injury.

A bad snap on a third-down play by Kahuku was recovered by the visitors in the final minutes of the opening quarter. Makani Markle-Kane’s 35-yard field goal pushed the lead to 6-0 for Saint Louis with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

An interference penalty on Kahuku on punt coverage helped Saint Louis get on the scoreboard again. Tehlen Kekawa’s slashing run on the left side for an 11-yard touchdown stretched the Crusaders’ lead to 13-0.

Moanalua 31, Radford 22

Jayce Bareng scored on a 15-yard pass reception and an 85-yard kickoff return to lift Na Menehune to victory over the Rams in an OIA Division I opener for both teams.

Bareng finished the game with 11 receptions for 96 yards. Isaac Harney completed 25 of 36 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Afi Togafau rushed for a score and passed for another for the Rams. He finished 12-for-18 for 148 yards while also rushing six times for 23 yards.

Campbell 67, Damien 35

In a passing duel, JaronKeawe Sagapolutele passed for 387 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 49 to carry the Sabers past the Monarchs on Saturday at Campbell.

Alani Tuifua passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter, but the Sabers pulled away by outscoring the Monarchs 34-

14 in the second quarter for a 48-28 halftime lead.

Campbell outscored Damien 19-0 in the third quarter and went into the final quarter up 67-28.

Farrington 35, Kapaa 12

Kingston Samuelu rushed for 129 yards and four touchdowns to carry the Governors past the Warriors of the KIF.

Ryan Peters’ 2-yard run gave Kapaa a 6-0 lead before Samuelu scored on runs of 33, 3 and 3 yards for a 21-6 halftime lead.

Punahou 35, Konawaena 0

Nelson Aau rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries and scored two first-quarter touchdowns as the Buffanblu

cruised at Alexander Field.

Zion White caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

‘Iolani 45, Kalani 0

Quincy Oka rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders ran off to a 31-0 halftime lead en

route to victory over the Falcons.

‘Iolani quarterbacks CJ Villanueva (9-12, 101 yards) and Adrian Perkins (13-17, 160) each threw a touchdown pass.

The Raiders defense held Kalani to minus-5 yards rushing and 25 yards passing.

KAHUKU 14, SAINT LOUIS 13

At Carleton Weimer Field

Saint Louis (0-1) 3 10 0 0 — 13

Kahuku (1-0) 0 0 7 7 — 14

STL—Makena Kauai FG 20

STL—Makani Markle-Kane FG 35

STL—Tahlen Kekawa 21 run (Kauai kick)

KAH—Halahuni Langi 6 pass from Troy Mariteragi (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Noah Ah You 25 pass from Mariteragi (Kahalepuna kick)

JV—Kahuku 25, Saint Louis 0.

RUSHING—STL: Titan Lacaden 2-26, Kekawa 4-11, Jonah Gora-Aina 4-(-4), Nainoa Lopes 10-(-40). Kah: Manutai 1-15, Steffany-Fiame 1-8, Achillez Mika-Togiola 11-14, Troy Mariteragi 4-(-5), Sheadon Kanoa 1-4, Isaiah Joaquin 1-(-1), Blake Alo 3-(-3), team 1-(-8).

PASSING—STL: Lopes 14-31-1-135, team 0-1-0-0. Kah: Mariteragi 22-37-1-214, team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—STL: Jordan Nunuha 6-55, Hashley Kingston Siliado 3-40, Stytyn Lasconia 3-33, Pupu Sepulona 1-7, Titan Lacaden 1-0. Kah: Bodhi Kaanga 3-25, Aiden Manutai 2-63, Kea Lerner 5-41, Steffany-Fiame 1-5, Langi 4-20, Ah You 3-44, Alo 2-6, Zennon Alo-Rosa 1-9, Madden Soliai 1-1.

MOANALUA 31, RADFORD 22

At Radford

Radford (0-1) 0 8 0 14 — 22

Moanalua (1-0) 3 7 7 14 — 31

MOA—FG Andy Nguyen 16

MOA—Jayce Bareng 15 pass from Isaac Harney (Nguyen kick)

RAD—Jacob Sullivan 12 pass from Afi Togafau (Kaniela Hao-Hose pass from Togafau)

MOA—Kalino Judalena 6 run (Nguyen kick)

RAD—Sullivan 77 interception return (kick failed)

MOA—Bareng 85 kickoff return (kick failed)

MOA—Kyson Kealoha 30 pass from Harney (Nguyen kick)

RAD—Togafau 5 run (Sullivan run)

RUSHING—Radford: Zeke Schulz 4-43, Caius Johnson 11-34, Togafau 6-23, Kellen Fortson 3-13, Brad Yoakley 1-0. Moanalua: Judalena 10-44, Harney 1-8, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 2-(minus 1), Duane Miller 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—Radford: Togafau 12-18-0-148. Moanalua: Harney 25-36-1-259.

RECEIVING—Radford: Sullivan 5-75, Yoakley 3-29, Jacob Barner 2-24, Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 1-11, Schulz 1-9. Moanalua: Bareng 11-96, Ryder Chang 4-66, Kealoha 5-64, Laakea Tapaoan 4-32, Dela Pena-Pihana 1-1.

CAMPBELL 67, DAMIEN 35

At Campbell

Damien (0-1) 14 14 0 7 — 35

Campbell (1-0) 14 34 19 0 — 67

DMS—Champ Buffett 30 pass from Alani Tuifua (Samuel Kawakami kick)

CAMP—Zayden Alviar-Costa 97 kickoff return (Rusten Abang-Perez pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele)

CAMP—Shaison Kupukaa 5 pass from Sagapolutele (pass failed)

DMS—Wyatt Ho-Williams 25 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

CAMP—Brystin Sansano 24 run (pass failed)

DMS—Ho-Williams 17 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

CAMP—Abang-Perez 60 pass from Sagapolutele (run failed)

CAMP—Tyson Ball 18 pass from Sagapolutele. (Abang-Perez pass from Sagapolutele)

CAMP—Abang-Perez 42 pass from Sagapolutele (Alviar-Costa pass from Sagapolutele)

DMS—Sylas Alaimalo 25 run (Kawakami kick)

CAMP—Sansano 2 run (pass failed)

CAMP—Alviar-Costa 76 pass from Sagapolutele (pass failed)

CAMP—Tainoa Lave 10 pass from Sagapolutele (Jayzen Fernandez kick)

CAMP—Landyn Tamayo 21 pass from Brayden Medeiros. (kick failed)

DMS—Ho-Williams 1 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

RUSHING—Damien: Alaimalo 21-69, Castillo 2-10, Team 1-(minus 8), Tuifua 4-(minus 9). Campbell: Sagapolutele 3-49, Sansano 8-33, Valoia Amitoelau 7-24, Braysen Cullen 1-2.

PASSING—Damien: Tuifua 22-31-3-337. Campbell: Sagapolutele 18-22-0-387, Medeiros 5-8-0-49.

RECEIVING—Damien: Dayton Savea 8-128, Buffet 2-48, Ho-Williams 3-43, Bryce Hopeau-Lampitoc 2-35, Alaimalo 2-25, Kaysen Dulay-Gorai 1-19, Jordan DeCenzo 2-18, Kawakami 1-16, Kameron Castillo 1-5. Campbell: Abang-Perez 7-199, Alviar-Costa 3-90, Ball 2-39, Cameron Mamiya 2-34, Tamayo 2-29, Kupukaa 2-22, Lave 2-15, Kalai Carvalho 1-7, Amitoelau 1-7, Tamahere Collins 1-(minus 6).

‘IOLANI 45, KALANI 0

At Eddie Hamada Field

Kalani (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

‘Iolani (1-0) 14 17 7 7 — 45

IOL—Jones Vierra 11 run (Austin Dang kick)

IOL—Tyger Hayashi 19 pass from CJ Villanueva (Dang kick)

IOL—Quincy Oka 1 run (Dang kick)

IOL—Jaeden Park 11 pass from Adrian Perkins (Dang kick)

IOL—FG Dang 23

IOL—Ayden Teranishi 20 run (Dang kick)

IOL—Oka 17 run (Dang kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: Pierce Mundell 5-6, Kotaro Aizawa 2-(minus 3), Nicholas Segawa 1-(minus 3), Takeo Eckart 5-(minus 5). ‘Iolani: Oka 11-115, Vierra 7-38, Teranishi 7-25, Jadon Anzai 3-25.

PASSING—Kalani: Mundell 5-17-1-25. ‘Iolani: Perkins 13-17-0-160, Villanueva 9-12-0-101, Halelu Lima 3-4-0-15.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Segawa 5-25. ‘Iolani: Keon Preusser 3-44, Kaiaka Lau Kong 5-36, Kekama Kane 3-24, Oka 3-19, Hayashi 1-19, Park 1-11, Jett Katayama 3-8, Teranishi 1-8, Vierra 1-7, Anzai 4-(minus 1).

PUNAHOU 35, KONAWAENA 0

At Alexander Field

Konawaena (0-1-0) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Punahou (1-0-0) 21 14 0 0 — 35

PUN—Nelson Aau 2 run (Carson Beard kick)

PUN—Aau 44 run (Beard kick)

PUN—Zion White 20 pass from Hunter Fujikawa (Beard kick)

PUN—David Hinton 10 pass from Fujikawa (Beard kick)

PUN—White 20 pass from Sean Connell (Beard kick)

RUSHING—Konawaena: Hercules Nahale 17-50, Keenan Alani 5-13, Jiovahni Soto Ramos 2-1, Team 1-(minus 9). Punahou: Aau 10-54, Keegan Dunn 3-19, Connell 3-11, Kahn Ho 4-11, Aaron Johnson 2-6, Killian Heffernan 3-5, Team 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Konawaena: Alani 6-19-1-22. Punahou: Connell 7-11-1-92, Fujikawa 8-11-0-89.

RECEIVING—Konawaena: Kaiea Thomas 2-13, Tyren Alani Kahananui 3-10, Armenio Blanco 1-(minus 1). Punahou: White 4-70, Hinton 3-50, Aau 2-21, Dunn 1-12, Keola Ane 1-11, Brady Lau 2-9, Dash Watanabe 1-4, Drew Kinney 1-4.

FARRINGTON 35, KAPAA 12

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kapaa (0-1) 6 0 0 6 — 12

Farrington (1-0) 0 21 14 0 — 35

KAPA—Ryan Peters 2 run (kick failed)

FARR—Kingston Samuelu 33 run (Ku Ponciano kick)

FARR—K. Samuelu 3 run (Ponciano kick)

FARR—K. Samuelu 3 run (Ponciano kick)

FARR—K. Samuelu 33 run (Ponciano kick)

FARR—Zion Vea 1 run (Ponciano kick)

KAPA—Nainoa Simmons-Kaoh 1 run (rush failed)

RUSHING—Kapaa: Simmons-Kaoh 33- 196, Peters 3-3, Kamalei Gonsalves 1-2, Kaiten Mundon 1-(minus 1), Team 1-minus 1, Evan Daligdig 3-(minus 2). Farrington: K. Samuelu 15-129, Donny Faavi 3-22, Donivan Bergantinos 4-17, Chansen Smith 1-8, Vea 1-1, Team 1-0.

PASSING—Kapaa: Daligdig 2-13-0-12, Mundon 0-1-0-0. Farrington: Faavi 14-29-2-199.

RECEIVING—Kapaa: Kupihea 1-13, Simmons-Kaoh 1-(minus 1). Farrington: Smith 4-69, Princeton Samuelu 3-43, Giovanni Siamani 2-39, Ponciano 2-18, K. Samuelu 2-12, Joah Mossman 1-18.

FRIDAY

AIEA 30, ROOSEVELT 23

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Aiea (1-0) 6 14 3 7 — 30

Roosevelt (0-1) 7 0 7 9 — 23

ROOS—Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 26 pass from Kaeo Bush (Journey DePeralta kick)

AIEA—Trysten Kim Choy Keb Ahio 49 pass from Elijah Mendoza (kick failed)

AIEA—Jhermie Cacpal 12 pass from El. Mendoza (Joel Taylor kick)

AIEA—Evan Mendoza 18 pass from El. Mendoza (Taylor kick)

ROOS—Ezekiel Lomu 41 interception return (DePeralta kick)

AIEA—FG Taylor 27

ROOS—Safety

ROOS—Ioane Kamanao 1 run (DePeralta kick)

AIEA—Cacpal 5 pass from El. Mendoza (Taylor kick)

RUSHING—Aiea: Chaieston Hironaka-Ioap 6-13, Taylor Chuck 1-5, Kim Choy Keb Ahlo 1-3, El. Mendoza 1-(minus 7).

Roosevelt: Keawe Davis 12-53, Kamanao11-30, Keanu Bezares 9-18, Bush 4-11.

PASSING—Aiea: El. Mendoza 29-50-3-335. Roosevelt: Bush 3-10-0-50, Kamanao 4-17-2-34.

RECEIVING—Aiea: Kim Choy Keb Ahlo 7-155, Cacpal 12-86, Chuck 3-38, Ezra Spencer 5-38, Ev. Mendoza 1-18, Andreas Adams 1-11. Roosevelt: Souza-Armstead 2-39, Davis 1-22, Kai Kobayashi 2-11, Wiliama Aarona 1-10, Taimane Souza-Fautanu 1-2.

KAMEHAMEHA 10, LEILEHUA 3

Leilehua (0-1) 0 0 0 3 — 3

Kamehameha (1-0) 0 0 7 3 — 10

KS—Noah Aki 21 pass from Ezra Forges (Madden Aquino kick)

LEIL—FG Rodel Alano 30

KS—FG Aquino 28

RUSHING—Leilehua: Cameron Keeve 11-48, Trustin Gomes 6-16, Hanohano Plunkett 5-12, Kyin Rivera-Galbraith 7-12, Team 1-(minus 5). Kamehameha: Nainoa Melchor 19-57, Maddox Sharrer 7-15, Tyler Fujimoto 1-1, Pono Kahaulelio 3-0, Team 2-(minus 3), Ezra Forges 3-(minus 10).

PASSING—Leilehua: Plunkett 17-32-1-52, Gomes 0-1-0-0. Kamehameha: Forges 9-22-0-114, Kahaulelio 1-2-0-4.

RECEIVING—Leilehua: Talon Tarpley 7-39, Chaystin Senas 1-5, Keeve 2-4, Carter McMillen 1-4, Romeo Tubon 1-4, Rivera-Galbraith 1-3, Brennan Kepaa 2-1, Miles Magaoay 2-(minus 8). Kamehameha: Ty Perkins 2-56, Aki 3-44, Taimane Purcell 2-12, Eisen Pirga 1-6, Nui Kaapana 1-4, Melchor 1-(minus 4).

JV—Kamehameha 21, Leilehua 15

PAC-FIVE 34, WAIALUA 14

At Toshiyuki Nakasone Field

Pac-Five (1-0) 7 14 0 13 — 34

Waialua (0-1) 0 0 0 14 — 14

P5—Kalen Donate 5 run (Evan Derauf kick)

P5—Seth Miller 8 run (Derauf kick)

P5—Colt Hauptman 7 pass from Colten Amai-Nakagawa (Derauf kick)

WAIL—Jace Apau 1 run (Nuutea Van Bastolaer kick)

P5—Miller 3 run (kick failed)

WAIL—Apau 17 run (Van Bastolaer kick)

P5—Hauptman 67 kickoff return (Derauf kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Miller 12-56, Donate 3-25, Elijah Connell-Chavez 3-9, Sean Fujimoto 1-7, Hauptman 1-3, Braden Sarahina 5-0, Amai-Nakagawa 1-0, Team 1-(minus 5). Waialua: Emery Abilla 14-90, Apau 7-50, Rayden Wilson 2-11, Taylor Calaro 1-3, Team 2-(minus 16).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Sarahina 10-16-0-111, Amai-Nakagawa 10-15-1-83. Waialua: Abilla 10-17-1-77.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Jerome Lilio 6-90, Donate 7-48, Hauptman 4-29, Avari Zion-Branch 2-25, Miller 1-2. Waialua: Jeremiah Kahalewai 5-33, Hayze Ramos 2-32, Cash Manalo 2-6, Kaleb Rice 1-6.

KAPOLEI 28, WAIANAE 7

Waianae (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Kapolei (1-0) 7 7 7 7 — 28

KAPO—Nikko Smith 75 pass from Tama Amisone (Larry McCarley kick)

KAPO—Zayne Pasion 5 pass from Amisone (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Amisone 78 rush (McCarthy kick)

WAIN—Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao 4 rush (Brysen Ferreira kick)

KAPO—Smith 25 pass from Amisone (McCarley kick)

RUSHING—Waianae: Alika Adika 18-57,

Kahalewai-Sapigao 22-48, Kaipo Lujan 6-21, Chevin Kamai-Espinueva 2-4, Anden Gaballo 1-3, David Maxwell 1-1, George Mier 1-0, Kingston Costales 1-0. Kapolei: Amisone 6-89, Chazz-Michael Kapahu 6-23, Chase Camarillo 2-10.

PASSING—Waianae: Kahalewai-Sapigao 8-15-1-128, Meir 0-2-0-0-0. Kapolei: Amisone 9-19-0-197.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Jaylum Pelen 3-60, Hayven Pinson 2-35, Maxwell 2-26, Kaleiohi Slater 1-7. Kapolei: Smith 2-100, Kaina Kamohalii 4-56, Pasion 2-35, Tristen Inay 1-6.