On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Olympics TV schedule on B2.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 noon USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Marlins 7:40 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Pirates at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mets at Mariners (Statcast) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: BIG3

Week 9 From Nashville 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

CROSSFIT GAMES

From Texas 10 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON

Broncos at Colts 7 a.m. KHII 5/1005 5

Broncos at Colts 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Cowboys at Rams 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Cowboys at Rams 10:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

FOOTBALL: CFL

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

PGA: Wyndham Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Wyndham Championship 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

U.S Women’s Amateur, final 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Boeing Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

Scottish: Hibernian vs. Celtic 1:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Besiktas 8:40 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Canadian women: Inter-Provincial 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian women: Inter-Provincial 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Vancouver vs. Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Valour vs. York United 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SOFTBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Third place: Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Final: Teams TBD 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, semifinals 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, semifinals noon TENNIS NA/243 84*

MONDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Rangers at Red Sox 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Blue Jays at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

SOCCER

Turkish: Rizespor vs. Basaksehir 7:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Leagues Cup: Pumas at Seattle Sounders 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: Athletes unlimited

Teams Mcquillin vs. Team Kilfoyl 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBA 12:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Canada noon TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rangers at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Tigers at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MONDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. 990-AM

—

OLYMPICS On the air

• KHNL (Hawaii NBC affiliate) is 8 (Spectrum) and 8 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• PEACOCK is a paid subscription streaming service

• USA is the USA Network: 29/555 (Spectrum) and 123 (Hawaiian Telcom)

TODAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Women’s volleyball: gold final, United States vs. Italy 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: gold final, Germany vs. Denmark 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s water polo: gold final, Croatia vs. Serbia 2 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

(Note: USA’s coverage will start at 3 a.m.)

Women’s basketball: gold final: U.S. vs. France 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Wrestling: finals, M 65kg, M 97kg, W 76kg freestyle 4 a.m. PEACOCK/USA