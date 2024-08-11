Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 11, 2024

Near Shobak Castle in Jordan, while on the way to see the archaeological site Petra, Honolulu resident Irna Hirano found a tiny hotel that advertises Waikiki. Photo by Bob Larson.

Anya Hubbard, here with her dad, Michael, of Mililani, was set to attend the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. She didn't think she'd get homesick, thanks to the Spam musubi and plate lunches at Mo'Bettahs in Kansas City. Photo by Edy Torres.

Travelers Tate, left, and Logan Makaimoku of Mililani were all smiles at Ohana Poke in Victoria, British Columbia. Photo by Kanani Makaimoku.

