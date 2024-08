Youth plaintiffs in the Navahine v. State of Hawaii Department of Transportation case join the governor at a news conference on June 21. Pahonu C., left, Gov. Josh Green, Rylee Brooke K. and Navahine F. pose for a photo.

I was moved to tears upon reading the July 31 “Island Voices” column (“Together, we can shape climate future,” Star-Advertiser). Co-authors Ed Sniffen, Isaac Moriwake and Chris Benjamin presented an inspiring united front in their embrace of victory in the Navahine v. State of Hawaii Department of Transportation case.

When I first held a sign in front of the Department of Transportation, I was dubious that these young people would force Hawaii to meet its goals for net-zero emissions by 2045. I was prepared to show up at the courthouse, but instead I joined the victory celebration to honor and affirm these ‘opio from across the pae‘aina, and to encourage them to kamau and inspire others to seek strategies that may save our world from climate destruction.

Mahalo piha to all who have brought us thus far and hoomakaukau (get ready) to the 2025 legislators!

Cheryl Ogawa Ho

Nuuanu

