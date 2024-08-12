Letter: ‘Empty homes tax’ is misguided, overreaches

It’s clear that the Star-Advertiser’s editorial staff is as misguided as the state Legislature by endorsing Bill 46, which proposes an increase in property tax for vacant homes. This is another example of government overreach similar to Maui County’s proposal to eliminate short-term rentals.

The so-called “empty house” bill will not generate significant revenue and will be impossible to enforce. It is clearly politically motivated to placate those in the community who want government to tell people what they can and cannot do with their property. One of the bulwarks of our capitalist system is the sanctity of private property, and it looks like we are slowly moving toward a socialistic system.

Steve Alumbaugh

Wailuku, Maui

