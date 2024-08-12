Letter: GOP group backs Harris, a ray of hope for party

I thought there was no hope for the Republican Party. They are brainwashed by far-right extremism, MAGA nonsense and white Christian fundamentalist ideologies, However, I saw a ray of optimism.

According to an op-ed in The New Republic, Kamala Harris won a major endorsement from Republicans in the swing state of Arizona. Some Republicans “feel alienated by the MAGA movement,” and said they need “leaders who will put country over party.” They said Kamala will “protect our democracy and represent America with honor on the world stage.” But most importantly, these people said, “Our party’s nominee is not qualified for office.”

Wow! Will wonders never cease. Moderate republicans like Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger are threatened with violence if they speak badly of Trump. Not anymore. They’ve had it.

If you push someone too many times, they will push back. Speak out against Trump. Republicans deserve better.

Robert K Soberano

Moiliili

