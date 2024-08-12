Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 12, 2024 80° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: GOP group backs Harris, a ray of hope for party

Today Updated 12:09 a.m.

THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Friday in Glendale, Ariz.

THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Friday in Glendale, Ariz.