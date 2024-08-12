Editorial: Close races reveal every vote counts

For a primary election with relatively few marquee races, Saturday’s results brought a surprising measure of drama and change — even as a predicted low turnout become reality, unfortunately.

The drama came mainly from the upset loss of state House Speaker Scott Saiki to community activist Kim Coco Iwamoto, who finally won the Kakaako-Ala Moana- Downtown seat on her third try. She had come within 170 votes in two previous elections; on Saturday, the margin of victory was about 250.

The ouster of Saiki, that district’s representative for 22 years and House speaker since 2017, brings significant consequences for the state Legislature — launching a leadership shuffle that will change the dynamics of Hawaii policy-making.

Even Gov. Josh Green called Saiki’s loss “somewhat of a shock to the system at the Legislature.” And it comes as several other incumbents unexpectedly lost, or stand to lose after mandatory recounts triggered when the victory margin is within 100 votes.

As of Sunday afternoon, Cedric Gates held an 84-vote lead over Stacelynn Eli for the Democratic nomination for Waianae’s Senate District 22, the seat vacated in May by Maile Shimabukuro; the winner here will face strong opposition from the GOP winner, Samantha DeCorte. And in House District 30 (Kalihi, Keehi Lagoon), incumbent Sonny Ganaden was losing to challenger Shirley Ann Templo by 46 votes.

Among other changes that will surely add to the shake-up of how the Legislature does business:

>> In House District 29, May Mizuno — appointed last year to replace husband, John, who took a job in the Green administration — lost to her Democratic opponent, Ikaika Hussey; Hussey will face Republican Carole Kaapu in the general.

>> In House District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe Bay), incumbent Natalia Hussey-Burdick lost to fellow Democrat Mike Lee; Lee faces GOP candidate Timothy Connelly in the general.

>> In House District 20 (east Honolulu), a no-incumbent seat, Democrat winner Tina Grandinetti will face GOP candidate Corinne Solomon.

>> Ikaika Olds, prevailing over three other Democrats on Saturday and with no further rivals, is the new representative for House District 23 (Moiliili, McCully).

>> In House District 45 (West Oahu), the open seat vacated by Gates will see Democrat Desire DeSoto going against GOP businessman Chris Muraoka.

Adding to the sizeable number of freshman legislators from two years ago, expect this year’s new blood to lean the House leadership decidedly more progressive — which could have bearing on statewide policies such as a climate-change “green fee” and legalization of recreational marijuana.

On that latter issue, count on continued strong opposition from Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, just reelected to another four years. Voters also expect him to double down against community crime, such as on gaming rooms that have infiltrated neighborhoods, armed with stronger crime-site laws that should aid prosecution.

Also on the city level, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi handily won a second term, garnering about 78% of votes; and all five City Council seats up for election were won outright, including by incumbent Esther Kiaaina and Council newcomer Scott Nishimoto, both receiving more than 50% of votes against rivals. On Saturday night, Blangiardi vowed to build more affordable housing, targeting 18,000 more units by the end of his second term. He must remain steadfast on that goal, and on improving the Department of Planning and Permitting, where expeditiousness and efficiency affect so many projects and quality of lives.

On the federal level, there was no election drama for Hawaii’s congressional seats: incumbent U.S. Reps. Ed Case (urban Oahu) and Jill Tokuda (rural Oahu, neighbor islands) easily won over their rivals, as did U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. All face but token opposition in the November general, a stark contrast to other fierce contests taking shape on the national level.

At the very pinnacle of the electoral action, of course, will be the race for U.S. president and vice president. Expect a rough-and-tumble race over the next three months between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the highest office in the nation, as well as from their running mates — Tim Walz and JD Vance, respectively.

Not surprising, but still disappointing, Saturday’s primary election saw one of Hawaii’s lowest voter turnouts ever: under 35%. The dearth of major competitive races was a big factor, yes, but Hawaii’s voters must do better in the Nov. 5 general election. The fate of America and its direction are at stake. Onward to the general.