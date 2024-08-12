Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 12, 2024 80° Today's Paper

EditorialOur View

Editorial: Close races reveal every vote counts

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

Election 2024

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A driver drops off a ballot at the ballot drop box at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A driver drops off a ballot at the ballot drop box at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.