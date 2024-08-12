Waikiki philanthropic event to support kids, people in need

The summer concert at Alohilani Resort Waikiki’s pool deck will feature the Pilots, a popular cover band from Las Vegas, which will perform rock music form the 1980s, ’90s and today. Beverages are available, and attendees must be 21 and over to enter. Tickets are $150 each for the event, which runs 6-9 p.m. and includes a live auction.

This year’s event is the third A Loud Act of Charity event for the Highgate Charity Foundation and is dedicated to the betterment of the global community, namely Save the Children and the Aga Khan Foundation.

Highgate provides a 100% match for all donations to its Highgate Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which since its inception has raised over $7.5 million, providing education and protection support for over 1 million children from the poorest and most marginalized communities around the world.

Highgate also has provided $500,000 to the foundation to support the Highgate Associate Relief Fund, which cares for colleagues affected by COVID-19 and natural disasters. Grants from the fund have supported immediate and critical needs including rent payments, utilities, groceries and child care.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3SMQrWp.