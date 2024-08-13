Letter: Israel is not genocidal, but we know Hamas is

We need to counteract the false accusations that Zionists are genocidal or indulging in pogroms against the Palestinians. Israel has not committed those crimes. Hamas and its terrorist leaders, armed and supported by Iran, have stated objectives that are explicitly genocidal against Israelis and Jews. They have threatened, in their charter and proclamations, to continue on that path.

The Gazans targeted by Israel are those who planned and executed the Oct. 7 cross-border beheadings, burnings, kidnapping and raping of Israeli men, women, children and seniors. Most noncombatant Gazans who have been killed or injured have been heartlessly put in harm’s way by Hamas.

Hamas has deliberately chosen neighborhood, hospital, mosque and school areas to position their fighters and missile launchers to protect themselves and engender worldwide sympathy. Israel has tried to limit casualties and has never intentionally terrorized or murdered innocents, as Hamas proudly has.

Esther Geil

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter