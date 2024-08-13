Letter: Prevent fires by using arid land for solar farms

The Maui wildfires taught us about open, dry land and the dangers it can pose to nearby developed areas. What can we do about this problem?

Here’s a suggestion: I think the state should start looking into the possibility of converting acres of unproductive dry land into productive state-run solar farms. This would greatly reduce the danger of wildfires.

Every island has areas that could benefit. Solar farms will produce clean energy that could be used for an endless number of projects. These farms could even provide the power to run a desalination plant, which converts salt water into fresh water that can help with irrigation or be used for human consumption.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

