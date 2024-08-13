Off the news: Legal battle pauses Haiku Stairs removal

It typically takes forever to get something built in Hawaii — the rail system and the new stadium come to mind. But it may take even longer to dismantle something, such as the Haiku Stairs.

A three-judge panel now has the city temporarily pausing its removal of the stair modules while the state Intermediate Court of Appeals sorts through the legal battle over the Windward mountainside structure. Only 60 modules on the Moanalua Valley side have been fully detached, and they can be removed.

Can the Haiku Valley side be retained, and can stairs supporters prevail? Who can say?