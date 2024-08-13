Off the news: Maui resort pledges to help young petrels

The Grand Wailea Resort on Maui has pledged to do more to protect endangered Hawaiian petrels from extinction, resolving a lawsuit by conservation groups. The resorts’ bright lights have been drawing young birds to their deaths as they attempt a first flight to sea — despite a 2022 agreement the resort made with conservationists.

This time around, the Grand Wailea has committed to obtain a federal permit requiring lowering its outdoor lighting, stepping up efforts to rescue fallen birds and contributing to Maui County projects that conserve petrels’ remaining habitats.