Cozy cafes

Whether you’re looking for a new coffee spot or prefer breakfast fare, check out these cafes:

Artisan sweets, sourdough breads

Babes Bakery and Cafe (3036 Waialae Ave.) recently celebrated its grand opening. The biz specializes in sourdough breads and artisan sweets, ranging from sourdough cinnamon rolls ($5) and guava bars ($5) to haupia poi banana bread ($8). Be sure to check out its featured dessert of the week.

The café also offers savory options like the breakfast sando ($10), tuna melt ($12), grilled cheese with tomato soup ($12) and more.

Call 808-744-0168 or visit babesbakeryhawaii.com.

Argentinian croissants

Momona Bakery in Kahului (7 E. Kaahumanu Ave.) is known for its Argentinian croissants with fillings like dulce de leche ($7.50), chocolate ($6.75), cheesecake ($7.75) and more. The dulce de leche and lilikoi are among the most popular.

You can also choose from coffees like chai latte ($4.70), mocha ($6.75), matcha latte ($6.35), cold brews ($4.20) and others.

If you’re in the mood for lunch dishes, options include sandwiches like mortadella, prosciutto, caprese, lox and more. The bakery even offers empanadas with savory fillings.

Call 808-214-5389 or follow the biz on Instagram (@momonabakery).

New Kaimuki coffee shop

Lotus Kaimuki recently opened at 3565 Waialae Ave.; its grand opening will be later this month. You can find a variety of coffees, ranging from chai lattes ($5.75) and matcha lattes ($5.50) to cold brews ($4.75). The café gets its beans from Green World Coffee Farm in Wahiawa.

Popular dishes include small batch chocolate chip cookies ($3.25), bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese ($7.50) and grilled three cheese sandwich on housemade focaccia ($9.25). The sandwich features a blend of Gruyere, provolone and cheddar cheeses.

Call 808-732-5266 or visit lotuscafehawaii.com.