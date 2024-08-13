East Coast-style eats

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

“It’s all in the gravy.”

“Don’t get lost in the sauce.”

These are some of the slogans you’ll find at Frank’s Franks Brooklyn Italian Food, located at Bellows Field Beach Park from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sundays.

“I started with a hot dog cart and graduated to a food truck within three years,” explains business owner Frank Guadagno. “My truck is based on my family upbringing and the way I was raised. We were raised in Brooklyn and moved out to Long Island. The tradition of food can vary from authentic Italian to Brooklyn-style, which is lots of garlic and good stuff.

“I asked my 94-year-old aunt, ‘What should I name the truck?’” he adds. “She said, ‘You are from Brooklyn,’ so that’s where Brooklyn Italian comes from. It’s all family-influenced with my mom’s and grandma’s recipes.”

The meatballs — Frank’s meatball ($5), spaghetti and meatballs ($15) and the meatball Parm sub ($15) — are the truck’s bestsellers. The Neapolitan pizza ($15) is also a customer favorite.

“It’s traditional-style, from Naples,” Guadagno says. “It has balsamic vinegar, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, olive oil and Pecorino Romano cheese. The giant mozzarella stick ($12) also sells out all the time. It’s about 12 inches.”

Other menu items include bruschetta ($5), chicken Parm sub ($15) and meat lasagna ($15).

Customers can also expect the business to expand in the future. Follow on Instagram for updates.

“I did buy another hot dog stand,” Guadagno says. “I love being that street New York guy.”

Frank’s Franks Brooklyn Italian Food

Bellows Field Beach Park,

41-43 Kalanianaole Hwy., Waimanalo

Call: 808-306-0417

Instagram: @franks_franks_nystyle

How to order: In person, online or via phone

How to pay: Cash and credit cards