Lights, camera, eat!

Be sure to treat all of your senses on your next night out by relaxing and enjoying a dinner and a show. Whether it’s live music, a hula performance, or a comedy show that you’re seeking, here are places around Oahu that are sure to elevate your dining experience.

Beastside Kitchen

bEASTtside Kitchen (5724 Kalanianaole Hwy.) is known for its Hawaii-Pacific fusion cuisine, live music and great energy. Customers immediately feel like they’re part of the ohana.

Find ono plates like pork belly loco moco — two island eggs served over tender pork belly and white rice, and topped with housemade gravy, crispy fried onions and green onions — furikake-crusted ahi and guava barbecue fried chicken. The latter is a fried, boneless, citrus-marinated chicken tossed in Hawaiian-guava barbecue sauce.

Or, share ohana-style meals with the whole family, including mouthwatering choices, such as its garlic umami shrimp, loaded pastele nachos or barbecue pork belly bao.

This week’s entertainment includes Danny Roy & Da Boys tonight at 6:30 p.m.; Last Minute at 7 p.m. Aug. 15; Sistah Robi Kahakalau, Alden Levi and Kimo Bell at 7 p.m. Aug. 16; and Imua the Band at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Visit beastsidekitchen.com or call 808-888-0138.

Blue Note Hawaii

Located in Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort (2335 Kalakaua Ave.), Blue Note Hawaii has delicious food and a year-round lineup of musical entertainment with big-name jazz, blues and local artists.

Blue Note Comedy Series and Comedy U features a local comedy showcase tonight starring comedian Melissa Mae. Upcoming performances include Double Bass Experience featuring Jacob Webb and Phylicia Rae (Aug. 15), comedian Brad Williams (Aug. 16-17) and HistoRewrite An Evening of Musical Theater and Storytelling presented by Ohana Arts (Aug. 18).

The biz recently welcomed chef Nani Kuloloia to its ohana. She’s introduced a new menu that includes salads, starters, flatbreads, entrees and housemade desserts.

Salad options include salumi and ciliegini anti

pasto, crisp lettuce wedge and watermelon feta. Find appetizers such as poke nachos, drunken mussels and rosemary garlic truffled Parmesan potato wedges.

Meanwhile, entrees include roasted prime rib or beef, mushroom ravioli, chicken makhani (butter chicken), purple sweet potato gnocchi, taro burgers and more. Finish off the meal with any of the decadent desserts offered, such as Basque cheesecake, Pavlova, pani popo — inspired by Kuloloia’s Samoan heritage — or warm brownie a la mode.

For more info, visit bluenotejazz.com/hawaii.

Chef Chai

Chef Chai’s (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) monthly Full Moon Concerts are not to be missed. Enjoy an evening with Grammy-nominated recording artist, haku mele (composer) and kumu hula Robert Cazimero while indulging in exquisite cuisine. The next Full Moon Concert is Sept. 15.

Appetizers include chicken tenderloin sate, kataifi and mac nut-encrusted black tiger prawns, and fresh ahi tartar. There are a variety of entrees, including grilled beef tenderloin, Mongolian-style lamb chops, Miso Fresh Chilean Sea Bass, Chef Chai’s signature oxtail soup and more.

Desserts like Chef Chai’s white chocolate amore truffle, chocolate lava cake and coconut cheesecake are the perfect way to end this captivating experience.

Call 808-585-0011 or visit chefchai.com.

Germaine’s Luau

Germaine’s Luau (91-119 Olai St.) in Kapolei is known as Oahu’s original backyard-style Hawaiian luau, and is famous for its Polynesian show that’s performed right by the ocean under a blanket of stars.

The performance brings the islands of Tahiti, New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii to life through Tahitian dancing and Samoan fire-knife dances.

Guests can get that authentic “toes in the sand” experience with Germaine’s Original or Plumeria packages. The luau’s Hawaiian-American buffet showcases a combination of continental fare and traditional island dishes. Feast on kalua pig, poi, lomi lomi salmon, haupia, sauteed island fish, teriyaki beef, fresh pineapple, Hawaiian pulehu chicken and more.

Call 808-947-1244 or visit germainesluau.com.

Kani Ka Pila Grille

Located in the OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort (2169 Kalia Road), Kani Ka Pila Grille — named by music legend Cyril Pahinui after his family’s famous backyard jam sessions — is known for its live Hawaiian entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. every night. The biz celebrates the local tradition of kanikapila, or “let’s play music” in Hawaiian, and features award-winning contemporary performers.

Featured musical artists include Sean Naauao on Mondays, Kalae Camarillo on Tuesdays, Ei Nei on Wednesdays, Kawika Kahiapo on Thursdays, Ka Hehena on Fridays, Hookena on Saturdays and Nathan Aweau on Sundays.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful melodies as they dine on delicious meals by the pool. Enjoy grilled seafood, sliders, salads and pupu (including kalua pork and ahi poke).

Popular items include ahi poke nachos, bruleed Maui onion cheeseburgers and Kani Ka Pila Grille’s famous caramelized pineapple creme brulee.

Visit outrigger.com or call 808-924-4990.

Medici’s Supper Club

Medici’s Supper Club (2754 Woodlawn Drive) in Manoa Marketplace is a comfortable and convenient venue that showcases Honolulu’s local talent. Past featured entertainers include singers Shari Lynn and Ginai, and pianist Tommy James and The Tommy James Trio.

Patrons’ experiences will not only be enriched with music to their ears but their taste buds will be satiated as well with the decadent dishes prepared in-house by chef Roark Stallsmith.

Past entrees have included beef bourguignon, porchetta, pollo asada, carne asada frites and bone-in pork chops.

Vegetarian options are also available by request.

Desserts range from housemade mocha tiramisu, tres leches, boozy mocha cannoli, Medici’s chocolate mousse and creme brulee.

Medici’s Supper Club’s upcoming events include The Shari Lynn Trio (Aug. 31) with Shari Lynn, Jim Howard on piano and John Kolivas on bass; Ginai in a Tribute to Michael Franks (Sept. 14) with Dan Del Negro on piano, Jason Gay on saxophone, and Chuck James on drums; and The Hot Club of Hulaville (Sept. 21).

Call 808-351-0901 or go online to medicisupperclub.com.

Moani Island Bistro & Bar

Located in Ka Makana Alii, Moani Island Bistro & Bar (91-5431 Kapolei Parkway. Ste. 1001) is open daily with pau hana from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and has a variety of live entertainment.

Its new featured menu item is a Chinese-style Ora king salmon, and a brand-new Moani burger is the biz’s signature pau hana dish. Other classics include Dad’s Boneless Pork Chops, Kanaka Kalbi and spicy ahi “nachos.” Be sure to finish off the meal with Moani’s new Punaluu sweet bread pudding.

Moani hosts live music 6-9 p.m. during its dinner service, with performers such as the Keolanui Brothers, Dustin Park, AJ Keolanui and Kapena DeLima. Moani’s Hana Hou Music Festival, part of WestFest, is coming up Oct. 26. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit westfesthawaii.com.

Meanwhile, Moani’s Waikiki location (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 312), located in International Market Place, is open daily 4-10 p.m. with live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Additionally, every Saturday, Moani Waikiki hosts its late-night concert series, Saturday Night Live. Doors open at 10 p.m.

The biz has a prix fixe menu available, which boasts an appetizer, salad, entree and a dessert. Its pau hana happy hour is from 4 to 6 p.m. with discounted pupu and select drink specials.

Visit moaniwaikiki.com and moanikapolei.com.

Signature Prime Steak and Seafood

Located in Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra, Signature Prime Steak and Seafood (410 Atkinson Drive, 36th floor) boasts 300-degree views of Honolulu, delectable dishes and live entertainment for a truly memorable dining experience.

From 6 to 9 p.m. guests can enjoy live music by house pianist Cliff Jhun, who plays a range of music from classical and jazz to contemporary.

The restaurant’s bestselling dishes include its wet-aged USDA Prime rib-eye steak, steak and lobster, seafood tower, beef carpaccio, and lobster mac and cheese.

Call 808-949-3636 or visit signatureprimesteak.com.