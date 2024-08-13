International Market Place celebrates the return of its annual Mixology Month, now through Aug. 31. The event includes a Don Ho tribute concert with Henry Kapono & Friends on Aug. 16; a bartender competition; and exclusive cocktails, mocktails and appetizers at participating restaurants, including StripSteak Waikiki, Herringbone and Moani Waikiki Bistro & Bar, to name a few.

The Battle of the Bartenders takes place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, 21 and 28. Contestants compete for the title of the most “Tiki-riffic” mixologist and $2,000 in cash prizes. The tournament-style competition includes music, beverage sampling and more. Participants must be age 21 and older.

The Tiki in Waikiki festival takes place Aug. 23-25 and features live music, a luau, symposiums, a cocktail completion, local vendors and more. Visit

tikiinwaikiki.com.

For more info, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com/events.

Food Drive Day

Hawaii Foodbank’s annual Food Drive Day takes place Aug. 24. Hundreds of volunteers will be collecting food and monetary donations at sites across the state.

Businesses, groups and individuals are encouraged to make a donation online, host a food or fund drive of their own and drop off the donations on Food Drive Day, or volunteer to collect donations on Food Drive Day.

The food bank will accept donations of canned protein, such as tuna or chicken; canned fruits and vegetables; rice in 2- to 5-pound bags; pasta; canned stew; and canned beans.

Last year, Hawaii Foodbank distributed food for more than 17.6 million meals. It currently serves nearly 160,000 residents each month, including families, keiki, kupuna and those facing financial crises every week.

For more info or to make an online donation, visit

fooddriveday.org.

Summer Lovin’

Restaurant Suntory diners can receive up to 15% off teppan dinner items until the end of September. This includes 10% off regular grand menu teppan dinner selections and up to 15% off the biz’s new teppan special aloha steak dinner.

Find curated sets, course meals and a la carte items for the grand menu’s teppan dinner options. The steak dinner entree gives guests a main choice of beef, chicken or seafood, which is complemented by a variety of signature Japanese sides. Meanwhile, the royal and imperial course meals comprise seasonal starters, U.S. or Miyazaki wagyu beef or assorted seafood, shellfish, and an assortment of vegetables and sides.

The limited-time aloha steak dinner special offers a seafood and steak combination with foie gras, scallops and shrimp.

Diners can also complement their meals with a la carte seasonal offerings. Summer specials include Miyazaki wagyu, abalone, grilled mackerel, scallops over rice, pike conger tempura and smoked salmon.

Visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Treat yourself

Halekulani announces the reopening of its award-winning SpaHalekulani, which went through extensive renovations and now features three new private spa suites, a spa menu, a full salon, a boutique, five additional treatment rooms and a skincare suite.

SpaHalekulani’s spa cuisine includes options such as fresh ahi sashimi ($32), open-face avocado feta cheese ($28), pan-seared catch of the day ($44), grilled free-range chicken breast ($42) and more. For dessert, try the signature yuzu-black sesame ($14) or choco choco ($14). The latter comprises chocolate-coconut mousse, coconut praline, chocolate crust and crème d’amande.

Spa cocktails include options like dragons in Waikiki (Fid Street organic gin, dragronfruit, lilikoi, coconut, yuzu), mango mui spritz (Iichiko Saiten shochu, mango shrub, lychee, lilikoi, Heidsieck Champagne) and Casa Azul premium margarita flight. The latter boasts a flight of four half-size premium Casa Azul margaritas, including classic, smoked watermelon, pineapple salsa and mango.

SpaHalekulani is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, go online to halekulani.com/spa-and-wellness.