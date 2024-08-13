Surf’s up at this ramen spot

I’d drive in traffic for Kamukura Surf + Dine’s omelet with cod roe and avocado again in a heartbeat. And that says a lot, because the trek from Kapolei to Waikiki is no easy feat.

Kamukura Surf + Dine recently opened on the ground floor of Lilia Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue. As Kamukura Ramen implies, the eatery is known for its ramen, which features soup and noodles imported from Japan. The restaurant is currently in its soft opening phase; its grand opening will be in early fall.

The menu and vibe differ from that of the Ala Moana location. First off, this is an actual restaurant — it’s the brand’s first full-service flagship store (Ala Moana Center’s Kamukura is part of The Lanai food court, and features a ramen bar with counter seating). And, more importantly, the menu at this location is more extensive.

At a recent media event, we started with an omelet made with free-range eggs topped with cod roe and avocado ($13), original chicken karaage ($14.50), sesame-crusted ahi salad ($21.50) and the Kamukura sampler ($33). The latter comprised gyoza, karaage and aburi char siu, making it a great option if you’re dining with a group. The chicken karaage was pleasantly crispy on the outside, and juicy on the inside. My favorite bite, however, had to be the omelet with cod roe and avocado. The eggs were so fluffy and reminded me of the many omelets I ate during my recent trip to Japan. The cod roe gives it a slightly salty flavor.

I also recommend the rainbow roll ($23) or tempura mori ($26 for two, $48 for four) to share. The tempura mori includes shrimp, a seasoned egg, char siu, eggplant, shiitake mushrooms and seasonal vegetables. There’s something about

a jammy egg that’s battered and fried — crunchy exterior and soft-boiled interior — that’s simply magical. The rainbow roll is a fresh combo of ahi, salmon and avocado. I was a huge fan of the fish-to-rice ratio.

The ramen selection can be overwhelming — there were nearly 30 different ones to choose from — but popular options included the cheese tomato ramen ($23), volcano ramen ($27) and tempura yuzu ramen ($25). The latter was exclusive to this location, and the crispy tempura is the ramen’s crowning glory. The yuzu broth was light, and didn’t have a strong yuzu flavor.

Overall, the ramen broths here were on the lighter side, so if you prefer richer, heartier, more creamy broths (a la tonkotsu ramen), keep that in mind.

The Hawaii-exclusive volcano ramen is becoming a local favorite, since it includes a generous amount of kimchi; the roast pork and egg ramen ($28) was also a bestseller. For $4 more, you could add a risotto set to your ramen to mop up all that broth.

Dessert options include a seasonal fruit parfait ($13), Aloha Tofu cheesecake with pineapple sauce ($13), and various ice creams and sorbets ($7). I often look forward to dessert, but had to pass this time — those huge bowls of ramen got the best of me.

Inside tip: This location has a secret lunch menu that’s available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but you need to ask for it and show proof of Hawaii residency. It features lunch combo deals ($18) that include your choice of main and side dishes from a specific selection, including Oishi ramen, chicken karaage, Kamukura gyoza and more.

Kamukura Surf + Dine Hawaii

Address

Lilia Waikiki, 2380 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

Phone

808-379-0300

Hours

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays;

11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Instagram

@kamukura_surfndine

Price: $ $

Parking: Validated

parking ($8 for up to four hours) available at Lilia Waikiki