This and that

By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Aug. 13, 2024
•
Updated
4:34 p.m.
Whether it’s a reopening or a new restaurant menu, you can always find something new in Honolulu. Check out the following:
Mai Musubi
Mai Musubi just launched in Kakaako (it opened in the former spot of Karen’s Kitchen). It’s known for its authentic Japanese food, including made-to-order musubis and bentos.
The musubi selection includes chicken karaage, mentaiko mayo, spicy mayo shrimp tempura, salmon konbu and more. Musubi cost $3-$3.50 each.
Choose from bentos like salmon ($9), tonkatsu ($9) and more.
Mai Musubi
614 Cooke St. Ste. 103, Honolulu
Maimusubi.com
Instagram: @maimusubi
Bluetree Hawaii – Kakaako
Bluetree Hawaii just opened its second location. This Kakaako location (close to SALT At Our Kakaako) is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. This location has a different food menu, and customers can enjoy seating both downstairs and upstairs.
Start with specialty drinks like the Purple Cloud Latte ($5.75-$6.25) and Sunburnt Coconut Latte ($5.75-$6.25).
Highlights from the food menu include avocado smash ($15), breakfast burrito ($17), Hangry Morning ($18) and the Bluetree acai bowl ($13).
Bluetree Hawaii – Kakaako
600 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
Bluetreejuice.com
Instagram: @bluetreejuice
Minamoto Kitchoan
Minamoto Kitchoan just celebrated its grand re-opening. The store was closed for about a month for renovations. Customers can now enjoy bright displays and new Western-style Japanese confections. Choices include white peach pudding, strawberry pudding, chestnut pie, shoyu senbei, fruit loaf cake and more.
Minamoto Kitchoan Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. ste. 1110, Honolulu
808-947-0870
Kitchoan.com
Instagram: @minamotokitchoanhawaii
Threadfin Bistro
This modern Hawaii bistro just launched its August menu. Start with shareable appetizers like Kona abalone with Breadshop bread, lobster noodles and Thai curry crab pasta.
The three-course menu costs $68 and includes a first course of charred peach with lemon goat cheese, local greens, spiced honey, roasted peppers or hamachi with pickled watermelon, cotija, green herbs; second course of fresh day boat catch, basil, corn beurre monte, tomato or Mediterranean-spiced washugyu steak, cabernet onion jam; and a chef’s special dessert. The August selection features a chocolate torte with white balsamic cherries and kampot peppers.
Threadfin Bistro
1016 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 140, Honolulu
808-692-2562
Threadfinbistro.com
Instagram: @threadfinbistro