This and that

Whether it’s a reopening or a new restaurant menu, you can always find something new in Honolulu. Check out the following:

Mai Musubi

Mai Musubi just launched in Kakaako (it opened in the former spot of Karen’s Kitchen). It’s known for its authentic Japanese food, including made-to-order musubis and bentos.

The musubi selection includes chicken karaage, mentaiko mayo, spicy mayo shrimp tempura, salmon konbu and more. Musubi cost $3-$3.50 each.

Choose from bentos like salmon ($9), tonkatsu ($9) and more.

Mai Musubi

614 Cooke St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

Maimusubi.com

Instagram: @maimusubi

Bluetree Hawaii – Kakaako

Bluetree Hawaii just opened its second location. This Kakaako location (close to SALT At Our Kakaako) is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. This location has a different food menu, and customers can enjoy seating both downstairs and upstairs.

Start with specialty drinks like the Purple Cloud Latte ($5.75-$6.25) and Sunburnt Coconut Latte ($5.75-$6.25).

Highlights from the food menu include avocado smash ($15), breakfast burrito ($17), Hangry Morning ($18) and the Bluetree acai bowl ($13).

Bluetree Hawaii – Kakaako

600 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

Bluetreejuice.com

Instagram: @bluetreejuice

Minamoto Kitchoan

Minamoto Kitchoan just celebrated its grand re-opening. The store was closed for about a month for renovations. Customers can now enjoy bright displays and new Western-style Japanese confections. Choices include white peach pudding, strawberry pudding, chestnut pie, shoyu senbei, fruit loaf cake and more.

Minamoto Kitchoan Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. ste. 1110, Honolulu

808-947-0870

Kitchoan.com

Instagram: @minamotokitchoanhawaii

Threadfin Bistro

This modern Hawaii bistro just launched its August menu. Start with shareable appetizers like Kona abalone with Breadshop bread, lobster noodles and Thai curry crab pasta.

The three-course menu costs $68 and includes a first course of charred peach with lemon goat cheese, local greens, spiced honey, roasted peppers or hamachi with pickled watermelon, cotija, green herbs; second course of fresh day boat catch, basil, corn beurre monte, tomato or Mediterranean-spiced washugyu steak, cabernet onion jam; and a chef’s special dessert. The August selection features a chocolate torte with white balsamic cherries and kampot peppers.

Threadfin Bistro

1016 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 140, Honolulu

808-692-2562

Threadfinbistro.com

Instagram: @threadfinbistro