Petland to close last store on Oahu after 78 years

The last remaining Petland on Oahu will close its doors in August after nearly eight decades in business.

A special closing sale began Monday with 30% off most items.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and partners who have been part of our journey,” owner Kenneth Matsui said in a statement.

Jiro Matsui, Kenneth’s father, started the family business in 1946 after he returned from World War II as a veteran of the 100th Battalion, which became part of the 42nd Regimental Combat Team. The first Petland was on Union Street downtown, where he sold goldfish that he bred himself.

Petland then became one of the first tenants at Ala Moana Center, where the store was then called Birdland. The Kahala location at 4400 Kalanianaole Highway is the last remaining Petland.

The decision to close was not made lightly, Petland said in a news release. It said several factors influenced this outcome, including a family health scare and the new Amazon warehouse on Sand Island.

Remaining inventory will be sent back to the wholesale pet supplies business, Petland said.

New bon dance song recalls pre-fire Lahaina

First-anniversary observances of the Lahaina fire include the release of “Lahaina Ondo,” a new bon dance song that describes local life in pre-fire Lahaina.

The lyrics, written by Lance D. Collins and Sumiko Tatsuguchi, recall summertime surfing, shoreline fishing, cool mountain streams, golden mangoes, starry skies and preparing for the annual Lahaina Bon Dance. Paolo Cotrone and University of Hawaii Maui College music instructor Joel Katz share credit as the composers and musicians, with Colette Gomoto and Brian Nagami as the featured vocalists.

“We had been working on the song for several years when the fire happened,” Collins said in a news release announcing the project. “We decided to really redouble our efforts to complete it so that we could support the Lahaina community’s efforts of both rebuilding and remembering through bon dance.”

“Lahaina Ondo” was released Thursday on all digital platforms.

“Lahaina Ondo” was released Thursday on YouTube as a music video, directed by Keli‘i Grace and showing members of nine Oahu bon dance groups.