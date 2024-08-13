Students to find career inspiration after graduation

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Echelon West Oahu, a young-professionals branch of The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, has invited over 870 students to its inaugural Inspire Day to educate them about career possibilities after graduation.

Held in collaboration with Kroc Center Hawaii, the event is from 12 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at Honouliuli Middle School.

Dawn O’Brien, master of ceremonies, will introduce three motivational speakers: Jelayne Shelton, Mahealani Tulba and Rich Cooper.

Following the program, students can visit booths hosted by several local businesses and organizations: B.R.A.V.E. Hawaii, Choose Love, Hawaii Job Corps, Hawaii Pacific Health, Hawai‘i Volcanic Water, the Honolulu Police Department, 3Kai, KumuKit, Kroc Center Hawaii, McDonald’s, Noms, Sage Creamery, Subway, UHWO, Wai Kai and Young Bros. Other activities and giveaways will be provided.

Echelon West Oahu’s purpose is to inspire and serve, utilizing Kroc Center Hawaii as an all-encompassing community center and hub, an announcement said. Its aim to bring people and business together in West Oahu while serving the community through events like Angel Tree giving, Red Kettle ringing and a free hosted Thanksgiving at the Kroc Center.

Maj. Lynn Stewart, a Salvation Army corps officer, said, “Our goal is to motivate students to think about their futures with excitement and confidence, knowing that they have a wide array of options available to them.”

For more information, contact Joanna Mabalot at 808-725-2794 or Camille Yano at 808-379-7209.