Gilbert named Preseason All-Big West

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii junior forward Amber Gilbert received preseason All-Big West honors Monday, while the Rainbow Wahine soccer team was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

Gilbert also received a first-team All-Big West selection a year ago. She led the team and finished tied for third in the conference with seven goals. She became the first UH player to score at least seven goals in a season since 2019.

The Mililani graduate also earned Big West All-Freshman honors, CSC Academic All-District honors and Big West Academic All-Conference recognition in her career.

Hawaii opens the season on Thursday against Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, along with the start of the Outrigger Kickoff.