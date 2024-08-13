Gilbert named Preseason All-Big West

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaii junior forward Amber Gilbert received preseason All-Big West honors Monday, while the Rainbow Wahine soccer team was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll.
Gilbert also received a first-team All-Big West selection a year ago. She led the team and finished tied for third in the conference with seven goals. She became the first UH player to score at least seven goals in a season since 2019.
The Mililani graduate also earned Big West All-Freshman honors, CSC Academic All-District honors and Big West Academic All-Conference recognition in her career.
Hawaii opens the season on Thursday against Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, along with the start of the Outrigger Kickoff.