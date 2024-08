Kahuku wide receiver Bodhi Kaanga (6) is brought down by Saint Louis defensive back Mose Lilo (9)during the first half of a high school football game on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Kahuku.

Kahuku needed a big turnaround to rally past Saint Louis, 14-13, on Saturday. The three-time defending state champion committed three turnovers in the first half, but the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 voting panel still acknowledged the Red Raiders’ place in the pecking order.

Kahuku collected 11 of 14 first-place votes to open the season at No. 1. This week, the pride of the North Shore ventures to Nevada for a showdown with national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

Three other teams — Mililani, Campbell and Punahou — received one first-place vote apiece. In all, 18 teams received votes in the season-opening coaches and media poll.

Landing at No. 2, Mililani picked up a 29-0 nonconference win at Kailua but may have lost elite quarterback Kini McMillan with a shoulder injury. Alex Kane Stadium has not been kind to Trojans quarterbacks. In September 2015, McKenzie Milton suffered what appeared to be a season-ending shoulder injury on a sack. Milton was sidelined for seven weeks but returned for the state tournament.

Mililani lost to Saint Louis in the state semifinals. Tua Tagovailoa went on to lead the Crusaders to the crown, his only state title.

Campbell roared past Damien 67-35 to open nonconference action. The Sabers are ranked third, ahead of Saint Louis and Punahou.

Kapolei opens the year at No. 6.

Farrington, under the tutelage of first-year head coach Mike Lafaele, is ranked seventh. Kamehameha, Leilehua and ‘Iolani round out the Top 10.

Tafuna (Samoa) outscored Waipahu over the weekend 41-35. The Warriors’ journey continues with a Saturday night battle against Farrington at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (11) (1-0) 136 —

> def. Saint Louis, 14-13

> next: at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Friday

2. Mililani (1) (1-0) 117 —

> def. Kailua, 29-12

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

3. Campbell (1) (1-0) 111 —

> def. Damien, 67-35

> next: bye (at Punahou, Aug. 24)

4. Saint Louis (0-1) 96 —

> lost to Kahuku, 14-13

> next: at No. 2 Mililani, Saturday

5. Punahou (1) (1-0) 87 —

> def. Konawaena, 35-0

> next: vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Friday

6. Kapolei (1-0) 66 —

> def. Waianae, 28-7

> next: at Lahainaluna, Friday

7. Farrington (1-0) 56 —

> def. Kapaa, 35-12

> next: vs. Tafuna (Samoa), Saturday

8. Kamehameha (1-0) 46 —

> def. Leilehua, 10-3

> next: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.), Saturday

9. Leilehua (0-1) 13 —

> lost to Kamehameha, 10-3

> next: vs. No. 10 ‘Iolani, Saturday

10. ‘Iolani (1-0) 12 —

> def. Kalani, 45-0

> next: at No. 9 Leilehua, Saturday