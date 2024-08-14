Letter: Far-left Dems to destroy U.S. with ruinous morals

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow once said Vice President Kamala Harris brings in a “new era.” That is far from the truth. The old saying goes: If it’s true, it’s not new and if it’s new, it’s not true.

The far-left liberal Democratic Party’s version of democracy will continue. What is the liberal Democrat version of democracy? Open borders, abortion, gay marriage and Title IX.

Harris picked Minnesota’s Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz signed a bill that codifies the right to abortion and other reproductive care. He also supports access to gender-affirming surgery for children.

Harris and Walz represent a liberal far-left Democratic Party that has a debased opinion of what is good and what is evil.

Our hope is that President Donald Trump will return to the White House and restore true American democracy with common-sense values.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

