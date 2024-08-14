Letter: Protect our democracy by participating in it

It is always disappointing to hear that Hawaii’s voter turnout is so low. Since I was 9, when we became a state in 1959, I have committed to always exercise my right to vote — one of the most important rights and responsibilities of every citizen in a democracy..

Hawaii voters can feel discouraged that our state is so tiny, but your vote is your voice. Numbers matter. There needs to be the biggest outcry by those who intend to continue voting — a right Donald Trump said we “won’t don’t have to worry about” after this one last time.

Be part of the wind that drives our community’s path. Don’t let apathy or frustration become the anchor that drags us down. Celebrate your right. Make your voice heard. Vote!

This year, be counted in a tsunami of support for democracy — and to keep this precious right!

Barb Morgan

Manoa

