Off the news: Big Island school bus shortage is troubling

Parents on Hawaii island remain distinctly unhappy about a school bus driver shortage that left families scrambling to arrange last-minute transportation — and a lack of direct notice about the situation until Aug. 5, the day school started.

Adding to the concern, Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said he didn’t know about the severe shortage of bus operators himself until July 30. On Aug. 2, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation allowing for emergency contract drivers, but troubling gaps in service continue.