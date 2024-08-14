On the Move: Tina Aiu and Kena Heffernan

Kipuka Kuleana has named Tina Aiu as the organization’s first executive director. Aiu was previously Oahu director of Hawaii Land Trust and program manager for Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, as well as a teacher of conservation transactions at the William S. Richardson School of Law and history and economics to Kauai high school students at Island School.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Kena Heffernan as athletic director. Heffernan was previously at Pacific Buddhist Academy where he served numerous positions for more than 10 years, including athletic director, mathematics teacher, student adviser and fitness and soran bushi instructor. He has also competed in national and international sumo championships and been a founder of the Aloha State Sumo Association.

———

