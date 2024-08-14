Slack key festival to benefit aquarium

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Slack key guitarists representing several generations of this uniquely Hawaiian musical tradition will share the stage Aug. 31 when Milton Lau, the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation and the Waikiki Aquarium present the 42nd annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Waikiki Style” at the Waikiki Aquarium.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The music starts at 5 p.m.

Festival emcee Billy V will introduce slack key masters Led Kaapana and George Kuo along with virtuoso guitarists Stephen Inglis, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, Walter Keale, Mike Kaawa, Ian O’Sullivan, Darrell Aquino, Anthony Pfluke, Kahiau Lam Ho, 2024 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Kala‘e Parish and Donald Kauila.

Admission is $10 for kamaaina, $20 for nonresidents and free for all people 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Waikiki Aquarium. Tickets will be sold at the door.

John Berger, staff writer