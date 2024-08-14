McBride rejoins Warriors following suspension, seeks to resolve eligibility
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ethan Spencer has taken over starting duties at center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH slotback Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala has been running with the first team the past two weeks.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii coach Timmy Chang provided pointers during Tuesday’s practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.