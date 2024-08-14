McBride rejoins Warriors following suspension, seeks to resolve eligibility

UH slotback Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala has been running with the first team the past two weeks.

University of Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride has completed his suspension and rejoined the Rainbow Warriors for football-related activities, coach Timmy Chang confirmed.

But while McBride is allowed to practice and attend meetings, his availability to play in games remains in question. McBride is seeking to resolve an eligibility issue with the NCAA that is unrelated to the matters involving the suspension. If his bid is unsuccessful, McBride would continue to remain on scholarship through the 2025 spring semester, when he is expected to earn a degree in May.

UH officials suspended McBride following his July 20 arrest on an accusation of physically abusing a household member. The alleged incident was downgraded to a misdemeanor. No charges have been filed. Unless an additional complaint is filed, the matter is considered to be closed.

McBride, 22, was at Kansas for three years before transferring to UH last year. He led the Warriors with 1,204 receiving yards on 63 catches. He caught nine scoring passes.

During Tuesday’s practice, McBride was a receiver on the scout offense that competed against the Warriors’ top defense in drills.

“Steven McBride is going through drills, and he’s back on team activities with us,” Chang said. “It’s good to have him back. He just wants to be better. … As of right now, not sure if he will be able to come back (and play in games). We’re just glad to have him back, and giving us a look right now. He’s on scout team. And just giving our defense a look. Don’t know if we’re going to have him back yet.”

McBride was expected to start at one of the two wideout positions in the Warriors’ four-receiver, run-and-shoot offense. Wideouts Alex Perry and Jonah Panoke have worked with the No. 1 offense. But unlike past run-and-shoot schemes that substituted infrequently, the Warriors are expected to use a heavy rotation of wideouts and slotbacks. Tylan Hines, Dekel Crowdus, Spencer Curtis and Karsyn Pupunu are among the wideouts expected to earn significant snaps,

The Warriors also are expected to go three-deep at the two slotback positions, with tight end Devon Tauaefa in the mix as an inside receiver. The past two weeks, starting slotback Pofele Ashlock has been paired with fifth-year senior Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala on the first unit.

The past two years, Mokiao-Atimalala has played in 23 games, starting seven at wideout. But at 5-10 and 190 pounds, Mokiao-Atimalala prefers the slotback’s routes and options to aligning as a wideout. “I like inside a lot better,” said Mokiao-Atimalala, who has experience in the slot since middle school. “With my body type, I fit better as an inside receiver.”

He said he has workout programs set for after practices and when he is at home. “I’ve been working every single day,” he said. ‘This being my last year, my senior year, I want to go out with a bang.”

While the offensive line has rotated blockers, it appears Ethan Spencer has emerged as the No. 1 center. Last year’s center, Eliki Tanuvasa, completed his eligibility.

Having played center for Saint Louis School, Spencer is familiar with the offense’s schemes and calls.

“I’ve always been in the run-and-shoot for here and for Saint Louis,” Spencer said. “Nothing’s been too different for me. The passing, the running, everything’s been the same.”

In spring training, former UH assistant coach Dennis McKnight and former UH lineman Samson Satele offered advice as consultants. Derek Fa‘avi, who was hired as O-line coach, was center to Chang and Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan.

“Coach (Fa‘avi) has been helping us get this offense down,” Spencer said. “He played in it. He really knows it. We’re all trusting in him and always listening.”