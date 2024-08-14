Resilient Central East Maui continues journey in prestigious LLWS

Central East Maui players Jet Pones (16), Kanon Nakama (8), Matthew Yang (17) and Evan Tavares (21) signed autographs during the Little League parade in downtown South Williamsport, Pa., on Tuesday.

Central East Maui coach Ian Shimabuku flashed a shaka while infielder Kolten Magno signed an autograph during Tuesday’s Little League parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa.

Kanon Nakama walked off the bus with his Central East Maui teammates for a Little League picnic at Penn College in Williamsport, Pa., on Tuesday.

Central East Maui manager Daniel Bolduc said the strength of his team is “resiliency.”

The players, ages 12 and younger, have shown plenty of it while rallying to claim the state tournament and West Regional, and reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui’s journey has brought joy to many back home on the Valley Isle one year after the Lahaina wildfires that killed 102 people.

Bolduc downplayed Central East Maui’s success adding to the healing of Lahaina, but he did say: “Some people were saying watching the game brings normalcy back in their lives in tough times. If that’s what we’re doing, playing baseball and these kids out here living their dream, that’s a bonus we can bring positivity back to their lives.”

The family of Kolten Magno, the Central East Maui second baseman, lost its home in the fire.

“Mags is a great kid. I always get asked about him,” Bolduc said. “He’s always smiling and always trying to compete. The kid is just unbelievable, just super coachable. Just a really good kid. One of my favorites.”

Central East Maui opens the World Series today at 9 a.m. against Salem, N.H., the New England Regional champion.

“We’re really excited because we really wanted to make it this far,” Central East Maui center fielder/pitcher Cam Kaneshiro said. “It’s a dream come true for all of us and representing Maui and Hawaii.”

Central East Maui has been battle-tested entering the 20-team event, which has all games televised on ESPN or KITV.

The team came back from losses in the state tournament and West Regional to advance to Williamsport.

Central East Maui beat Kaneohe twice on the final day of the state tournament.

At the regional in San Bernardino, Calif., Central East Maui lost its second game to Eastvale (Southern California), beat Litchfield Park (Arizona), then edged Eastvale for the title before 12,000 people. Most of the fans at the final were rooting for Eastvale, which is 25 miles from San Bernardino.

“Resiliency, the want to fight and not give up,” Bolduc said of his team.

He added the regional experience will benefit his team at the World Series.

“We were just in awe of the surroundings, the stadium, the setting,” Bolduc said. “It’s hard for them to relax and play the game. Because they’ve been through that, at this tournament (in Williamsport) they’ll be a little more relaxed.”

Central East Maui will start left-hander Evan Tavares, who throws a mid-70s fastball, on the mound today against Salem, according to Bolduc.

Tavares pitched 11 1/3 innings, allowed five hits and one unearned run, walked none and struck out 27 in two regional games. He threw 137 of his 172 pitches for strikes (80%).

“The kid is something else from the left side,” Bolduc said. “Just so calm and cool even under pressure. You put him on the mound in front of 12,000 people, a little nerves, he just shakes it off and he just throws strikes. That’s what he does.”

Other top pitchers on the roster are Kanon Nakama, Gauge Pacheco, Kamalei Leynes-Santos and Kaneshiro.

Tavares, Nakama and 11-year-old No. 3 hitter Brextyn Hong are the top hitters for Central East Maui, which scored three runs or fewer in three of its four West Regional games.

“I hope the bats wake up,” Bolduc said. “The environment got to them in San Bernardino. It was just way out of their comfort zone.”

Central East Maui last made it to Williamsport in 2019, when the team finished fourth. The Hawaii representative has won five of the past six West Regionals. (There was no event in 2020 because of COVID-19). Each of the Hawaii teams finished in the top four, including Honolulu’s World Series titles in 2018 and 2022.

As far as taking the title, Bolduc said: “It’s definitely within reach. The boys just have to go out there and play their game and compete.”

He added his team will need luck and the ball to bounce its way.

On Tuesday, the 20 teams participated in a parade attended by 30,000 spectators, according to Bolduc.

“These kids, they feel like superstars right now,” he said. “That’s what this place does. They do everything for (the players) and make them feel special. I mean, if you get here you’re pretty special.

“Lines of people, kids just tossing foam balls into the back of the trailer asking you to sign it. It was non-stop for a mile.”

Kaneshiro said he mingled with players from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Canada and Japan on Tuesday and added: “It’s crazy thinking that there are so many people watching baseball and rooting for all these teams that made it to Williamsport.”