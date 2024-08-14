Resilient Central East Maui continues journey in prestigious LLWS
PHOTO COURTESY CURSTYN PACHECO
The Central East Maui team posed in front of Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kanon Nakama walked off the bus with his Central East Maui teammates for a Little League picnic at Penn College in Williamsport, Pa., on Tuesday.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Central East Maui coach Ian Shimabuku flashed a shaka while infielder Kolten Magno signed an autograph during Tuesday’s Little League parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Central East Maui players Jet Pones (16), Kanon Nakama (8), Matthew Yang (17) and Evan Tavares (21) signed autographs during the Little League parade in downtown South Williamsport, Pa., on Tuesday.