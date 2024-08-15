Letter: Appalling that citizens not doing their civic duty

Rose Ladd delivers her primary election ballot to a Honolulu Hale drop box on Aug. 8.

I’m appalled that so few people bothered to vote in our recent election — and some didn’t even know we had an election!

When are we going to start teaching civics in schools again? Whatever we substituted it with is not working.

We are developing into a nation of a total incompetent citizenry.

Sharron McMorrow

Kaneohe

