Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 15, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Appalling that citizens not doing their civic duty

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rose Ladd delivers her primary election ballot to a Honolulu Hale drop box on Aug. 8.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Rose Ladd delivers her primary election ballot to a Honolulu Hale drop box on Aug. 8.