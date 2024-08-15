Letter: Delay in food-stamps review squeezes families

The state Department of Human Services has been six to eight weeks behind in reviewing and decision-making on paperwork for the food stamp program. Those payments usually arrive in an account by the 5th of the month. Many families were required to provide information by July 1 to continue receiving benefits in August.

DHS’ backlog means untold numbers of payments to individuals and families to help buy groceries are nonexistent. Purchasing food is not something that can be put off for a week or longer without substantial negative impact on beneficiaries, especially with the inflated prices of food these days.

If anything calls for an emergency proclamation by Gov. Josh Green, it is the necessity to speed up review and decision-making in this crucial government program.

Ilima Morrison

Kailua

