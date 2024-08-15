Letter: Nixon was flawed, but was shrewd peacemaker

Aug. 8 marked 50 years since President Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974. As America reexamines Nixon’s legacy, let us not forget all the good that came out of it: opened up relations with China; negotiated a peace settlement that ended the war in Vietnam; signed the first Strategic Arms Limitation Talks agreement with the Soviet Union; and helped save Israel by providing it with arms during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Indeed, Watergate may have tarnished President Nixon’s legacy. But remember that it was Nixon who had the decency to step down after realizing he didn’t have the support to survive politically.

Richard Nixon may have made mistakes, but we must not let his shortcomings blind us from his record of peace. History will remember him as a resilient and shrewd man but, most importantly, as a peacemaker.

Kala’e Kong

Pearl City

