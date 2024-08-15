Letter: No Tulsi fan, even if she shouldn’t be on TSA list

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tulsi Gabbard is “one of Hawaii’s favorite daughters.” “The people of Hawaii love Tulsi.”

I’m quoting a letter from the state House Republicans to the Transportation Security Administration demanding her removal from its terrorist watch list (“Gabbard cites ‘political retaliation’ for her addition to TSA’s watch list,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13).

I’m a “person of Hawaii,” but I don’t share these sentiments. Gabbard is a political turncoat, a darling of Fox News and a promoter of conspiracy theories. She might not belong on the watch list, but she’s certainly no favorite of mine and, I suspect, the majority of Hawaii’s sensible, intelligent people.

Which begs another question: Why isn’t the convicted felon and government overthrow inciter Donald Trump on the list?

John Wythe White

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter