Letter: Politicos’ 4-letter words don’t belong in public

I just read an article in The Washington Post: “Harris rallies get edgy with four-letter words” (Aug. 9). On Monday, I was attending a gathering sponsored by the “Women for Harris” campaign, and I found a very respected politician using a four-letter word in her speech. She was applauded by some, but I was taken aback.

Use of unacceptable language has so far been the domain of Donald Trump. To my dismay now, I see that such language is percolating down to the respectable members of the Democratic Party.

It is my opinion that some unsavory language is acceptable in private conversations. But in the public domain, people must maintain a decorum of respect for others, even adversaries. There is a plethora of appropriate words in English vocabulary to express our opinions to disarm the opponents firmly. We don’t need to lower ourselves into the gutters.

Birendra S. Huja

Kuliouou

