Modular homes for Maui fire survivors unveiled at Kapalua

Fifty new modular homes at Kapalua Resort built for Kapalua Golf and neighboring hospitality employees displaced by the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire were unveiled Tuesday at a ceremony.

TY Management Corp., the owner of the golf courses at the resort north of Lahaina town, developed the homes with the help of Japan-based homebuilder Daiwa House Industry Co.

The homes, featuring two to four bedrooms, are slated for move-ins now through October.

“Maui has always, always been a special place for me,” Tadashi Yanai, TY Management president, who is also founder and board chair of Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO, said at the ceremony through a translator. “Upon hearing the tragic news of fires quickly spreading, it became important to me to find solutions to support the West Maui community.”

Keiichi Yoshi, Daiwa House Industry president and CEO, also speaking through a translator, expressed condolences to all those affected by the wildfire disaster and said it was an honor to be involved in the project, where construction began in February.

Gov. Josh Green personally thanked Yanai for helping the community heal.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, who also attended the ceremony, said the privately funded Kapalua Village project, built on part of the golf course property, contributes to Lahaina’s recovery. More than 1,200 new transitional homes for fire survivors are also being developed on Maui by a mix of state, federal, county and nonprofit organizations.

“We’re happy for the folks that are going to get to live here,” Bissen said.