On the Move: Hale Mahaolu

Hale Mahaolu has named Anders Lyons as executive director, succeeding Grant Chun, who will be retiring after serving as executive director of the organization since 2017. Lyons, who was the previous board president had also served as a consultant at Kapalaea Consultants and executive director of the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust. Succeeding Lyons’ position as board president will be Trevor Tokishi, who had previously served on the board as first vice president.

