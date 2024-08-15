Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 15, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Pokemon event draws thousands to Waikiki

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 10:59 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pokemon World Championships is expected to draw 14,000 badged attendees, which would surpass last year’s event in Yokohama, Japan, and set an attendance record. Karissa Lyons stamped her partner, Christian Mendez, at a Pokemon stamp station. The Kailua residents plan to bring their children to the event.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Pokemon World Championships is expected to draw 14,000 badged attendees, which would surpass last year’s event in Yokohama, Japan, and set an attendance record. Karissa Lyons stamped her partner, Christian Mendez, at a Pokemon stamp station. The Kailua residents plan to bring their children to the event.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An opening ceremony was held for the Pokemon World Championships on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Above, Kahu Kordell Kekoa led VIPs and the Pokemon character Pikachu in a blessing.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

An opening ceremony was held for the Pokemon World Championships on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Above, Kahu Kordell Kekoa led VIPs and the Pokemon character Pikachu in a blessing.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 2024 Pokemon World Championships kicked off Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Taka Tanaka and Kat Shimomura flashed shakas at the event.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships kicked off Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Taka Tanaka and Kat Shimomura flashed shakas at the event.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pokemon World Championships is expected to draw 14,000 badged attendees, which would surpass last year’s event in Yokohama, Japan, and set an attendance record. Karissa Lyons stamped her partner, Christian Mendez, at a Pokemon stamp station. The Kailua residents plan to bring their children to the event.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An opening ceremony was held for the Pokemon World Championships on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Above, Kahu Kordell Kekoa led VIPs and the Pokemon character Pikachu in a blessing.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 2024 Pokemon World Championships kicked off Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Taka Tanaka and Kat Shimomura flashed shakas at the event.