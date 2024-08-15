Pokemon event draws thousands to Waikiki
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Pokemon World Championships is expected to draw 14,000 badged attendees, which would surpass last year’s event in Yokohama, Japan, and set an attendance record. Karissa Lyons stamped her partner, Christian Mendez, at a Pokemon stamp station. The Kailua residents plan to bring their children to the event.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
An opening ceremony was held for the Pokemon World Championships on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Above, Kahu Kordell Kekoa led VIPs and the Pokemon character Pikachu in a blessing.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 2024 Pokemon World Championships kicked off Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Taka Tanaka and Kat Shimomura flashed shakas at the event.