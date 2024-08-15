Central East Maui advances in the Little League World Series

Central East Maui reliever Kanon Nakama was pumped after recording an inning-ending strikeout on Wednesday in a Little League World Series opener in Williamsport, Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. >> Central East Maui Little League’s offense traveled well early on as it connected for three hits in the first inning against New England.

The early offense put Central East Maui in a position to ride its pitchers. Evan Tavares recorded all seven outs via strikeout before being removed to allow him to pitch with a day’s rest. The pitchers built off that pace for a 3-1 victory over New England to open the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

“We tell the boys to throw strikes and let the defense play,” Central East Maui manager Daniel Bolduc said. “Walks are the thing that will kill you. Oh boy, did you get to see it today. We’ll work on it and talk to them.”

The game wasn’t without drama.

New England loaded the bases with one out in the final inning to spark a pitching change from Central East Maui. Brextyn Kamaha‘o Hong’s second pitch was roped to third but Eassie Miller caught it cleanly and quickly touched third for a game-ending double play.

“I saw it right away,” Miller said. “I saw the runner out of the side of my eye. I was very excited to turn the double play.”

Central East Maui did all of its scoring in the first inning. The pace was intense as five of the first six batters reached safely.

Gauge Pacheco drew a walk. Tavares recorded Central East Maui’s first hit with an infield single and Kanon Nakama was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Hayden Takahashi.

Looking to make an impact early, Takahashi drove the second pitch of his at-bat through the infield to score two.

“It was nice, but that pitch,” Takahashi said. “I think I should have bit earlier on it.”

Miller hit an RBI single to follow Takahashi before two ground balls to second ended the inning. The damage was already done as Central East Maui held a 3-0 lead.

“Got to make the bats move,” Bolduc said. “The environment is huge for everybody. You never know how the team is going to react mentally.”

Tavares was outstanding in the short time he appeared on the mound. Tavares earned every possible out by way of strikeout. In three innings, the Maui hurler recorded seven strikeouts before Nakama entered to finish off the third inning.

Tavares, a hard-throwing left-hander, allowed no hits and walked one over 2 1/3 innings. Tavares threw 38 pitches, which makes him eligible to pitch in Friday’s game against Hinsdale, Ill. (Great Lakes). The contest, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., will be broadcast on ESPN.

Nakama went 2 1/3 innings before being pulled for Kamalei Leynes-Santos. After surrendering New England’s only hit and loading the bases, Maui went to Kamaha’o Hong to end the game.

“When my teammates are pitching, I don’t get super nervous,” Tavares said. “I feel like they can get the job done.”

Central East Maui 3, New England 1

NE 000 010—1 1 1

CEM 300 00X—3 6 1

Colton Johnson, Nolan Dupuis (3), and Grayson Buckley. Evan Tavares, Kanon Nakama (3), Kamalei Leynes-Santos (5), Brextyn Kamaha’o Hong (6), and Matthew Yang.

WP: Tavares. LP: Johnson.

Top New England hitters: Colton Johnson 1-2, RBI. Top Central East Maui hitters: Hayden Takahashi 2-2, 2 RBI; Matthew Yang 1-2, 2B; Evan Tavares 1-2, run.

Records: New England 0-1. Central East Maui 1-0.

Next: New England vs. Southwest/Mid-Atlantic at Lamade, Saturday, 7 p.m. West vs. Great Lakes, Friday, 3 p.m.