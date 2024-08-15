Central East Maui advances in the Little League World Series
Central East Maui starter Evan Tavares high-fived Hayden Takahashi during Wednesday’s Little League World Series opener in Williamsport, Pa.
A fan backing Central East Maui held a sign in support of Lahaina during Wednesday’s game.
Central East Maui reliever Kanon Nakama was pumped after recording an inning-ending strikeout on Wednesday in a Little League World Series opener in Williamsport, Pa.