Letter: Address cause of climate change, not its effects

According to climate researchers, no human-inhabited islands will avoid the devastating impact of rising sea levels and other consequences of climate change. The future habitability of these areas are at risk if climate change is not addressed.

There are those who claim nothing can be done to change its course and that the only logical human response is to adapt if we don’t want to go the way of many species that have come before: extinction.

If one’s home is on fire, moving flammable materials away from the flames may delay the destruction of the property, but wouldn’t it make more sense to get someone to try to put the fire out before the home is eventually destroyed?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter