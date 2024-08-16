Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, August 16, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Address cause of climate change, not its effects

Today

ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaanapali Beach shows signs of sand erosion in 2023.

ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kaanapali Beach shows signs of sand erosion in 2023.