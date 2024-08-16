Letter: Adoption should be first choice for pet owners

Kudos to every pet store that switches to a supplies-only model. Much like puppy mills, some breeding mills that supply small animals to pet stores are excellent at hiding the cruelty that animals are subjected to. Multiple investigations have found that animals are commonly forced to live in filthy, cramped conditions and are deprived of adequate food, water and medical care. Many don’t survive the conditions, and those who do are often sick when they are shipped to stores.

Hawaii’s shelters are full of wonderful animal companions of all species, and I encourage everyone who wants to give an animal a lifetime of compassionate care to adopt.

Jade Napierala

Waipahu

