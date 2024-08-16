Letter: Boost in UH research funding a boon for Hawaii

The news that University of Hawaii research funding soared by $100 million to a record-breaking $616 million in one year is absolutely incredible. Such an enormous accomplishment is a credit to those who helped produce it. This includes David Lassner, who has been our most productive and successful university president in decades; my old pal Vassilis Syrmos, UH vice president for research and innovation; numerous faculty who devote their lives to the extremely difficult tasks of being professors and who work day and night on fundraising for research; and our outstanding congressional delegation including Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and Rep. Jill Tokuda, all of whom helped secure federal funds.

The UH star is really sparkling with the help and leadership of all these people. This funding will eventually be spread throughout the community, resulting in improvements in the lives of many of our people.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

