Letter: Trump camp can only blame itself if he wins

I am gobsmacked by the people writing that Donald Trump is who we need to lead America back to “common sense” values and save our democracy. A man who wants to be dictator on Day One, who has been found guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records, who is civilly liable for sexual assault, who paid off a porn star to keep her quiet while his wife was at home with a newborn son, who is a pathological liar, who wanted to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, who wants to take away women’s freedoms, who is morally and financially corrupt, who is considered a buffoon and a bully by the rest of the world. This man should be our leader?

America will be lost for good and you will have yourselves to blame. I hope you will be able to explain your misguided decision to your children and grandchildren.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

