Off the news: Modular homes erected at Kapalua Resort

It’s good to see the private sector, supplementing government and nonprofit efforts, come through with some new housing for those displaced by the Lahaina wildfire.

Fifty modular homes at Kapalua Resort have been built for Kapalua Golf and nearby hospitality workers by golf-course owner TY Management Corp., working with homebuilder Daiwa House Industry Co. on the two- to four- bedroom units. Every bit will help the community heal.