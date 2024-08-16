On the Move: McKeague, Char and Kaneshiro

G70 has named Kawika McKeague as its next president and Ryan Char as its next chief operating officer, effective from the first quarter of 2025. President-elect McKeague is a planning principal with nearly 25 years’ experience in local and national planning efforts supporting Native Hawaiian community-based initiatives; he joined the firm in 2001 as an entry-level planner for nearly 10 years before serving as senior cultural resource manager for Kamehameha Schools in 2011, prior to returning to G70 in 2012. Chief Operating Officer-elect Char is a civil engineering principal who joined the firm as a staff engineer in 2012 and has 17 years’ experience in civil engineering and project management in Hawaii and Los Angeles. Following the leadership transition, Charles Kaneshiro, who has served as both president and chief operating officer since 2014, will continue to serve as a principal and member of the firm’s board of directors.

