UH soccer team rallies to win opener

Nalani Damacion scored at 85:41 off an assist from Jacey Jicha as the Hawaii soccer team rallied to beat Georgia Southern 3-2 in the season opener for both teams Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine tied it on Tatum Porter’s goal off an assist from Alice Davidson at 79:34.

The first three goals of the Outrigger Kickoff tournament game came during a four-minute span of the first half.

Georgia Southern went up 1-0 on Smith Cathey’s goal at 13:07 off an assist from Erin Wilkins.

Hawaii tied it on Brynn Mitchell’s goal at 14:16 off Cate Sheahan’s assist.

Georgia Southern went up 2-1 on Kendall Wilson’s goal at 17:01.

Brianna Chirpich made six saves for the Rainbow Wahine, while Quinn Wilson had four for the Eagles.

Hawaii will continue tournament play against Utah State on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Chaminade men’s hoops team adds 9

Chaminade men’s basketball coach Eric Bovaird on Thursday announced the addition of nine players for the 2024-25 season.

The recruiting class includes eight transfers and a set of twins.

The players are: Quadry Adams (6-foot-4, guard; Sacramento State); Amound Anderson (6-2, guard; Fullerton College); RJ Banks (6-2, guard; Fullerton College); Zeki Cavli (6-4, guard; McCook Junior College in Nebraska); Mehmet Batug Gur (6-2, guard; Samsunspor DSI in Turkey); Kent King (6-5, guard; Vincennes University in Indiana); Kris King (6-5, guard; Vincennes); Jackson Last (6-5, guard; Robert Morris); and Fletcher MacDonald (6-8, forward; Lubbock Christian University).