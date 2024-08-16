Kolten Magno has found a home with Central East Maui’s LLWSs team
ARIANA DREHSLER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Kolten Magno went hitless in his first game of the Little League World Series.
COURTESY MAGNO FAMILY
Kolten Magno posed with his parents, Dalton and Kim Ann, during the West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., last week.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Central East Maui’s Kolten Magno threw in warmups during Wednesday’s opening game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Central East Maui’s Kolten Magno tossed autographs to fans during Tuesday’s parade in Williamsport, Pa.